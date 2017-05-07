2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro: Classic Physique

Event: 2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro ChampionshipsEvent Class: Classic PhysiqueOutcome: 1stChris Bumstead 2ndDivine Wilson 3rdLee Banks 4thCourage Opara 5thDani Younan 6thJamie LeRoyce 7thMehdi Larijani 8thPanexce Pierre 9thSharif Reid 10thDaron Lytle 11thFrank Griffin 12thKelly Burke 13thJames Davis 14thChristopher Ford 15thCharles Thornton 16thChristopher Niemczyk 16thEJ Nduka 16thEduard Seferi 16thVladimir Agrinskiy 16thMark Bacon 16thCharles Barney 16thJimmy Canyon 16thMatt Davis 16thJose Febrillet 16thRoger Ferrer 16thBrad Helm 16thRyan Henderson 16thIsaiah Hilton 16thJim Holcomb 16thDavid Johnson 16thRobert Johnson 16thAndrew Landis 16thNhon Ly