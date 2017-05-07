2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro: Classic Physique

2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Championships

1st
Chris Bumstead
2nd
Divine Wilson
3rd
Lee Banks
4th
Courage Opara
5th
Dani Younan
6th
Jamie LeRoyce
7th
Mehdi Larijani
8th
Panexce Pierre
9th
Sharif Reid
10th
Daron Lytle
11th
Frank Griffin
12th
Kelly Burke
13th
James Davis
14th
Christopher Ford
15th
Charles Thornton
16th
Christopher Niemczyk
16th
EJ Nduka
16th
Eduard Seferi
16th
Vladimir Agrinskiy
16th
Mark Bacon
16th
Charles Barney
16th
Jimmy Canyon
16th
Matt Davis
16th
Jose Febrillet
16th
Roger Ferrer
16th
Brad Helm
16th
Ryan Henderson
16th
Isaiah Hilton
16th
Jim Holcomb
16th
David Johnson
16th
Robert Johnson
16th
Andrew Landis
16th
Nhon Ly

