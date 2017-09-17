Quantcast

Figure - 2017 Olympia

2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

Outcome: 

1st
Cydney Gillon
2nd
Latorya Watts
3rd
Candice Lewis
4th
Heather Dees
5th
Nicole Wilkins
6th
Maria Luisa Baeza-Diaz
7th
Ivana Ivusic
8th
Jessica Reyes Padilla
9th
Sandra Grajales Romero
10th
Bojana Vasiljevic
11th
Laurelle Martineau
12th
Camala Rodriguez
13th
Adela Ondrejovicova
14th
Tonya Wheatfall
15th
Marlissa Jordan
16th
Melissa Bumstead
16th
Andrea Calhoun
16th
Natalia Abraham Coelho
16th
Wendy Fortino
16th
Maria Garcia
16th
Karina Grau
16th
Stephanie Hammermeister
16th
Tiffani Hebert
16th
Devone Martin
16th
Tina Nguyen
16th
Andrea Pollard
16th
Natalia Soltero
16th
Martina Yabekova
16th
Natalya Zabavina

