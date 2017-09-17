Figure - 2017 Olympia

Event: 2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance WeekendEvent Class: FigureOutcome: 1stCydney Gillon 2ndLatorya Watts 3rdCandice Lewis 4thHeather Dees 5thNicole Wilkins 6thMaria Luisa Baeza-Diaz 7thIvana Ivusic 8thJessica Reyes Padilla 9thSandra Grajales Romero 10thBojana Vasiljevic 11thLaurelle Martineau 12thCamala Rodriguez 13thAdela Ondrejovicova 14thTonya Wheatfall 15thMarlissa Jordan 16thMelissa Bumstead 16thAndrea Calhoun 16thNatalia Abraham Coelho 16thWendy Fortino 16thMaria Garcia 16thKarina Grau 16thStephanie Hammermeister 16thTiffani Hebert 16thDevone Martin 16thTina Nguyen 16thAndrea Pollard 16thNatalia Soltero 16thMartina Yabekova 16thNatalya Zabavina