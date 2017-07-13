2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro Event banner
Photos

Figure - 2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro

Women's Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, and Figure Championships
Greg Diesel
1 of 19 View All

2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro, Figure Division

Melissa Bumstead, 1st Place

Shauna Bell, 2nd Place

Ashley Soto, 3rd Place

Tonya Wheatfall, 4th Place

Clarissa Sanchez, 5th Place

Rosian Warrington, 6th Place

Odalys Ferreira, 7th Place

Marlissa Jordan, 8th Place

Carolyn Hudson Harris, 9th Place

Akia Jenkins, 10th Place

Kim Clark, 11th Place

Veronica Gallego Garcia, 12th Place

Sh'Nere Mattise Deas, 13th Place

Carly Murphy, 14th Place

Jessica Bowman, 15th Place

Amanda Carr, 16th Place

Valesca Macedo, 16th Place

Kathryn McLawhorn, 16th Place

Return to Gallery

More about: 

Comments

Contest Coverage: Lenda Murray Pro

Complete coverage Gallery News

Connect with us

Most Popular

Related

Free Newsletters

Privacy policy
Subscribe to Flexonline

Subscribe
Give a Gift
Renew
Customer Service
Subscribe