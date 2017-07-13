Figure - 2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro

1 of 19 View All 2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro, Figure Division Melissa Bumstead, 1st Place Shauna Bell, 2nd Place Ashley Soto, 3rd Place Tonya Wheatfall, 4th Place Clarissa Sanchez, 5th Place Rosian Warrington, 6th Place Odalys Ferreira, 7th Place Marlissa Jordan, 8th Place Carolyn Hudson Harris, 9th Place Akia Jenkins, 10th Place Kim Clark, 11th Place Veronica Gallego Garcia, 12th Place Sh'Nere Mattise Deas, 13th Place Carly Murphy, 14th Place Jessica Bowman, 15th Place Amanda Carr, 16th Place Valesca Macedo, 16th Place Kathryn McLawhorn, 16th Place Previous Next Return to Gallery More about: 2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro Advertisement Comments