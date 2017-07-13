2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro Event banner
Men's Physique - 2017 Lenda Murray Pro

Women's Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, and Figure Championships
Greg Diesel
2017 IFBB Lenda Murray Pro, Men's Physique Division

Raymond Akinlosotu, 1st Place

Dante Jones, 2nd Place

Patrick Fulgham, 3rd Place

Jeph Gabriel, 4th Place

Evan Kanu, 5th Place

Khali Quartey, 6th Place

Matthew Acton, 7th Place

Michael Lee, 8th Place

Marcelino Bradford, 9th Place

Duane Brickhouse, 10th Place

Jermichael Pratt, 11th Place

Chase Savoie, 12th Place

Shannon Haynes, 13th Place

Adolfo Reyes Falcon, 14th Place

Victor Clark, 15th Place

Corwyn Collier, 16th Place

Michael J. Dougherty, 16th Place

Sam Nix, 16th Place

