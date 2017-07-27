Arnold Schwarzenegger's Highlight Reel

It's not every day that an aspiring bodybuilder gains the international fame and adoration that Arnold Schwarzenegger has since he got his start in bodybuilding in the 1960s. He far surpassed his goal of becoming a renowned bodybuilder to set physique standards that have stood the test of time. You'd also be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't seen (or heard an impression of) his acting chops in action hits like Terminator or Predator.

And that's just the start of the list of accomplishments Schwarzenegger has under his belt. The businessman and activist has also served two terms as governor of California—a huge achievement for any American politician, let alone an Austrian immigrant from a small town who worked as a bricklayer when he was starting out in the states.

His insipiring career is still going stronger than ever, and the physique that won him seven Mr. Olympia competitions is widely considered to be not just the best of the era, but the best ever.

Click through for some of the best vintage photos of the Austrian Oak to celebrate his 70th birthday.

*Featuring quotes from Schwarzenegger compiled by Peter McGough for Muscle & Fitness.