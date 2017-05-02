Got Glutes?

When you think of leg training, what comes to mind? Your answer will likely be quads, hamstrings, and calves. If this answer applies to you then you’re forgetting an important muscle group that you need to start taking more seriously right now. For all the talk about kicking butt in the gym, you would think more athletes would consider just that, specifically the glutes. Thankfully for FLEX readers, IFBB bikini pros Lacey DeLuca and Michelle Sylvia make their glute training a priority. Here’s how they kick theirs into shape.