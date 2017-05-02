Got Glutes?

When you think of leg training, what comes to mind? Your answer will likely be quads, hamstrings, and calves. If this answer applies to you then you’re forgetting an important muscle group that you need to start taking more seriously right now. For all the talk about kicking butt in the gym, you would think more athletes would consider just that, specifically the glutes. Thankfully for FLEX readers, IFBB bikini pros Lacey DeLuca and Michelle Sylvia make their glute training a priority. Here’s how they kick theirs into shape.
superset withBarbell Good Morning| SETS: 4 | REPS: 20
NOTES:
No rest between exercises during a superset. Rest 60 seconds between supersets.
DeLuca ends her glute workout with 15 to 20 minutes on the StairMaster or StepMill.
*Followed by five minutes of stretching.
“Without a healthy diet in conjunction with your workouts you are just defeating all the hard work you put in at the gym.” “My training philosophy is that I believe in giving 100% when doing any of my workouts. Your results match your efforts.” – Lacey DeLuca
SYLVIA’S GLUTE WORKOUT
Jacob’s Ladder (warmup) | 5 min.
Wide-stance Front Barbell Squat| SETS: 3 | REPS: 15
Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets or if training with a partner.
*Perform all reps with one leg before working the other.
“Focus on the mind/muscle connection. If you want to develop your glutes, this is a powerful tool." “Every rep should be accounted for. Don’t just count your reps. Make your reps count.”– Michelle Sylvia
DELUCA’S TIPS ON GLUTE TRAINING
HEEL IT
“When doing any exercise with the legs or glutes, everything should be done through the heels with your toes slightly up.”
USE THE SMITH
“When squatting on a Smith machine, the best way to concentrate just on the glutes is to angle your feet one to two feet in front of you and lean back on the Smith machine.”
VARY IT
“Rep ranges will vary from workout to workout. Some days I do high reps and low weight, and other days I do low reps and heavy weights. This way my body doesn’t get used to the same workouts.”
SYLVIA’S SECRETS TO SUCCESS
FOCUS
“Discovering the right training to develop your glutes is crucial. For me, I have to focus on my tie-in, so I do a lot of leg presses, reverse hack squats, and hip thrusts.”
BE CONSISTENT
“I train my glutes two to three times a week. Sometimes I train them on their own and other times as part of a whole leg workout.”
FUEL UP
“When training you should also have proper nutrition and proper hydration. Then you can focus on the task at hand.”