A Star-Studded Photo Shoot at Muscle Beach, CA

The new generation of iron pumpers pose for a photo (and a day) that will be remembered for years to come.
"Let’s do a shoot,” says Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Let’s re-create one of those old Muscle Beach shoots.” “Will you be there if we do it?” I ask. “Of course!” he replies. “Just set it up.” And so, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s vision became reality, in a shoot that will surely be seen with the same kind of reverence with which we look at those classic Muscle Beach shoots.
Per Bernal
McQuay, Hester, and Ansley, representing classic physique in a classic setting.
Per Bernal
Not only could you expect to see some of the greatest bodybuilders in the world training at Muscle Beach, but you could also expect to see gorgeous ladies and impressive gymnastic feats like this.
Per Bernal
It’s a good thing three-time Fitness Olympia champion Oksana Grishina didn’t wear all her first-place medals or Rowe might have had a little trouble keeping her in the air.
Per Bernal
McQuay and Buendia take the definition of training together to a whole new level.
Per Bernal
Brad Rowe does some serious incline bench presses. Of course, it’s easy to rep out with 315 when a seven-time Mr. Olympia is spotting you.
Per Bernal
The less well- known Muscle Beach Rockettes practice their synchronized curls in the sun. You can see they need some work!
Per Bernal
From left: Classic Physique Olympia champ Danny Hester, Stan McQuay, Breon Ansley, and Calum Von Moger do old-school T-bar rows.
Per Bernal
Narmin Assria adds a little weight to Karina Elle’s squats. Assria sure is more motivating than a loaded barbell in the squat rack!
Per Bernal
Muscle Beach, with its storied past, remains a magical place for fitness enthusiasts everywhere.
