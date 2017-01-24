Arnold Fires Chael Sonnen on the 'New Celebrity Apprentice'

Advertisement

It was a bad week for the MMA fighter, who got choked out by Tito Ortiz at the weekend. When his team on the New Celebrity Apprentice was running short on time, Sonnen decided that he'd use a technicality in the rules to help them out. If the team experiences a technical difficulty during a challenge, the clock freezes. With that in mind, Sonnen cut the power to their computer to give them more time to finish a project.

While Sonnen hailed himself a hero and a "gangster," his team didn't share the sentiment and reported his actions back to the boss, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is referred to as The Governor by the show's contestants.

No stranger to the value of hard work, Schwarzenegger was not amused by Sonnen's split-second decision to cheat his way out of a problem. Although Sonnen tried to present himself to the boss as a creative hero, his efforts were in vain and he was fired.

Check out minute 1:36 of the video above to watch Schwarzenegger terminate Sonnen for his crafty move.