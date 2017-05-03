Cedric McMillan is on a Mission

Advertisement

Bodybuilding has risen to a great place, being carried by titans of the community such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman, and reigning Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath. The sport has international competitions that attract many eyes around the world, but there are still markets being left untapped.

Recently, the 2017 Arnold Classic champ Cedric McMillian visited the Kurdistan Region to bring some awareness to a lesser known territory. In the video above, he is speaking to a local Kurdish news station to encourage and promote local athletes, despite the lack of attention in the area.

The Arnold champ is a world-traveler himself, from both his bodybuilding career and his time served in the United States military. McMillan was deployed to Iraq in 2004, according to kurdistan24net, and is still is an active US Army solider.