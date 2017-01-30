John Cena Celebrates Win With Make-A-Wish Fan

Advertisement

WWE Superstar John Cena created history on Sunday night. The 39-year-old actor and wrestler matched Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championship wins after defeating AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Styles had previously beaten Cena in their past three pay-per-view matches, but not this time. The match between the two superstars was an instant classic, featuring feats of pure strength and athleticism. Cena finally secured the win with back-to-back Attitude Adjustments.

If you don't know what an Attitude Adjustment is, watch this.

However, the highlight of the night came after the match was called. Cena celebrated his victory by granting a wish. Though, as you see in the top video, Cena took this wish a step further.

After raising the belt, the man who can once again call himself “The Face That Runs The Place," hopped out of the ring and made his way over to a young man from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Cena ensured that the cameras would focus on the young fan, handing him the belt, and giving him opportunity to pose for photos with the WWE superstar.

Cena, who holds the record for granting over 500 wishes in the Make-A-Wish program, is now set to defend his title two weeks from now at the Elimination Chamber in Phoenix. The winner of that match will then defend the title at Wrestlemania in April.

Watch more from John Cena's match against AJ Styles in Royal Rumble below.