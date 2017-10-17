Just Because You Have Heart Failure Doesn’t Mean You Don’t Have Heart

Sponsored Content

Andrew Jones, aka, AJ worked his entire life for the physique he wanted. At his peak, he scored a fitness model pro card in 2014 and was well on his way to making a name for himself in the fitness world. But even a body sculpted from years of hard work is a fragile object. A routine visit to the doctor revealed that AJ was facing a challenge he didn’t expect: heart failure.

This is the story of a man who saw his bright future before his eyes tarnished with a life-altering event. Open heart surgery was the only option to save AJ’s life, and after the surgery, he had to carry around a ventricular assist device which helped his heart pump blood. That didn’t stop him from continuing his pursuit. Check out AJ’s incredible story below.





