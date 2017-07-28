Matt Morgan is On the Rise

Matt Morgan is used to standing out. Whether it was as the most athletic giant in the ring during his days in the WWE and TNA Wrestling or as a member of the second coming of American Gladiators, Morgan has been used to getting attention and establishing his dominance. Nowadays he stands out on a different platform when he takes to the stage at a men’s physique contest. It’s pretty easy to draw attention when you’re 7' tall and almost 300 pounds in contest shape. It’s believed that “the Blueprint” is the world’s largest men’s physique athlete.

“After I retired from wrestling, I wanted to do something to push myself and feel that adrenaline rush I used to have when I was in front of the large crowds kicking butt in the ring. My wife, Larissa [who competes in figure], and some friends were talking about how I would stand out if I were to compete in a bodybuilding show. I thought about it and decided right then that I was going to do it, and men’s physique felt like the right division for me.”

The proud father of young son Jackson would see that commitment through and compete for the first time in 2015. He placed fourth and was hooked. Morgan has completed his second year as an NPC men’s physique athlete, placing as high as second when he took part in the men’s physique masters division at the NPC Ocala Cup Classic. Morgan’s competitive plans for 2017 have yet to be determined, but with the support of sponsor 5% Nutrition and coaches A.J. and Nikki Sims working alongside him, he feels winning a show is likely.

“I need whomever I’m working with to be as dedicated as I am and to tell me step by step what I need to do. A.J. and Nikki are awesome at what they do, and it’s been great working with them. I have no doubt the next time you see me onstage I will be in my best condition ever.”

MATT MORGAN SNAPSHOT

BORN : Sept. 10, 1976

: Sept. 10, 1976 HEIGHT : 7'

: 7' WEIGHT : 285 pounds (contest), 300 pounds (off-season)

: 285 pounds (contest), 300 pounds (off-season) INSTAGRAM : @bpmattmorgan

: @bpmattmorgan TWITTER: @BPMattMorgan

MATT MORGAN'S SHOULDER ROUTINE

Reverse Pec Deck | SETS: 3 | REPS: 15

SETS: 3 REPS: 15 Upright Row (wide grip) | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

SUPERSET WITH

One-Arm Dumbbell Lateral Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

SETS: 3 REPS: 12 Seated Dumbbell Press (no lockout) | SETS: 5 | REPS: 12-15

(no lockout) SETS: 5 REPS: 12-15 Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10-12*

NOTES: Rest no more than 60 seconds between sets.

*The fourth set is a dropset. Lower weight and lift for 90 seconds.

FLEX