In Memoriam: Sean Harris

IFBB Pro League bodybuilder Sean Harris passed away July 27, 2017. Harris reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel. Harris earned his pro card by winning the masters over-35 heavyweight and overall titles in the 2015 IFBB North American Championships, and was preparing to compete in the IFBB Tampa Pro this weekend. Our condolences go out to his wife Allison, his sons Alex and Shane, his family, and friends.

Tribute video by Nick Rizzo

A Go Fund Me account (Team Harris Family Fund) has been set up to help the family of Sean Harris in this difficult time. Please click HERE to make a donation.

