The 'Pakistani Hulk' Sets Sights on Becoming a World Star

Meet the real-life Hulk, or at least that is what some people are calling him. Arbab Khizer Hayat, a 25-year old man from Pakistan, weighs a whopping 960 pounds, and claims to be the world’s strongest man. In a recent video posted online, the 6' 3" tall big man is seen stopping a tractor with his bare hands.

According to the Mirror, Hayat says he wants to become a weightlifting champion and has his eyes on the the WWE. “My immediate goal is to enter World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) competitions. I am looking to meet weight targets, and I am consulting doctors to keep nutrition going.”

What does nutrition look like for the Pakistan’s hulk man who has claimed to have lifted over 10,000 pounds? Apparently, it takes about 10,000 calories a day, which can include 36 eggs for breakfast, 7 pounds of meat and a little over a gallon of milk. Sounds delicious.

According to The Sun, Hayat is already a star in his town of Mardan, Pakistan, with locals showing up at his home each day to get a peak at the beast. "I get a lot of love and admiration from the people here. But I don't want to stop here. I want to become a world star," he says.

