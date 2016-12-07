Performance Inspired Nutrition Launches New Sports Nutrition Line and Announces Business Partners

Warrendale, PA, December 7, 2016 – Performance Inspired (“PI”) today announced the launch of a new high-performance line of all natural, clean, tested and effective sports nutrition as well as the solidification of their partnership structure. Now available online, Performance Inspired products include a natural line of Whey Protein Powders, Protein Bars, Pre-Workout, BCAA, Creatine and Ripped Diet Whey.

Founded by actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg and health and wellness industry veteran Tom Dowd, Performance Inspired products are built with all natural ingredients to be a real value for consumers and athletes. The co-founders along with a team of wellness experts spent 11 months going back and forth with taste tests and formula changes to guarantee the best tasting and most effective products.

Alongside the product launch, Performance Inspired announced a group of equity investors that will serve as partners to the brand. “We are excited and honored to announce we have pulled together an amazing group of influential and successful leaders who bring a tremendous amount of energy to the business,” said Tom Dowd. “We have taken the term ‘smart money’ to a new level with the group we have formed.”

Notable partners include Golden State Warrior and Olympic Gold Medalist Draymond Green, IMG/WME, American Media, Inc. (AMI), former US Navy SEAL and hero Marcus Luttrell and talent manager and businessman Scooter Braun.

“There’s no time for being less than 100% when you’re playing more than 80 grueling games a year alongside some of the best athletes in the world,” said Green. “Adding Performance Inspired to my daily routine offers me a smart, efficient way to train and perform at my best day in and day out. I’m thrilled to partner with Performance Inspired because, like me, they hold themselves to the highest standard of excellence.”

“Joining Mark and Tom on this project is an honor,” said Marcus Luttrell. “Everything they do is top of the line and they bring trust, talent and decades of experience to a great brand.”

“We didn’t want to deal with partners without blood in the game and actively decided to partner with self-motivated individuals who would add real value to the business,” said Wahlberg. “We will be the number one player in the healthy active lifestyle space with our amazing products and our committed team of business partners.”

About Performance Inspired

Performance Inspired (MW/TD Inspired, LLC) is a new all natural line of value added, innovative, high performance sports nutrition products, priced for the growing mass-market customer base with specialty grade formulas for the educated consumer. PI products are formulated to be clean with all ingredients in efficacious amounts. PI will only use honest “hype free” marketing without paid bodybuilders. PI uses real customers in their marketing to instill consumer confidence and help inspire trust in the brand by utilizing real customer feedback and experiences.

All PI products are manufactured under several industry certifications to guarantee high manufacturing standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). PI also randomly, independently tests new batches to further ensure every product meets or exceeds label claims.

Performance Inspired is committed to giving back and proudly proclaims a minimum of 2% of net profits will be given to charity.

For more information please visit www.PI-Nutrition.com or email Info@PI-Nutrition.com for media and retail inquiries.