Phil Heath's Plans for 2017

QUESTION

Did you take a break after the Olympia?

ANSWER

Sure did. Went to Playa del Carmen, which is near Cancún. It was an outstanding and much needed chance to take a break from everything—no autographs, no posing for pictures, just me and my girl, laying out and enjoying ourselves.

QUESTION

Do you have resolutions for the new year?

ANSWER

Okay, the first is to eat clean in the off-season. I’m thinking I will probably go up to 285 or so in this off-season, and I want to do it by eating cleaner than I ever have before. The second is important, and that is to spend more quality time with my family and my inner circle of friends. And the third would be to take time out to reflect on my career and my life, not just let it sweep past me.

QUESTION

What was your last Google search?

ANSWER

I googled “Why are incline treadmills so popular?” I was looking into the big ones, not the 10%, but the ones with 30% or 40% maximum incline. I was curious how much more beneficial the increase in the incline was, and I was wondering how much they cost.

"I look at competition this way: At the beginning of class, everyone has an A. Everyone can hold onto that A by doing the work that’s required. Some people drift—maybe their grade drops to a B or a C—before they get on it, and start working to bring it back up. For me, I’m going to stay at that A level from the start and not let myself drift. I’m going to get the work done to hold on to that A." ~ Phil Heath, 6X Mr. Olympia

– FLEX