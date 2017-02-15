Prosupps and IFBB Bodybuilder Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden Ink Industry-Changing Multi-Year Contract

Plano, TX – February 5, 2017 - After many years of conversations surrounding the desire to work together, Prosupps, the fastest growing supplement brand in the world, and Shawn Rhoden, one of the frontrunners for the 2017 Mr. Olympia title, agreed to terms to make Shawn Rhoden the “face and body” for Prosupps in the sport of Bodybuilding. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but some highlights include a Prosupps Flexatron World Tour, customized apparel and extensive cutting-edge video content leading up to the greatest event in Bodybuilding: the 2017 Mr. Olympia. The decision for both parties was said to be an easy one - marrying a brand focused on delivering “Best-In-Class” products with a man destined to bring the “Best-In-Class” physique to the Olympia stage in September.

“I have known Shawn for a number of years, and having been a former bodybuilder, his physique is undeniably the most aesthetic physique that graces the stage”, explained TJ Humphreys, Owner and Bossman of Prosupps. “Shawn and Ike, my VP of Sales and partner, connected early on and it was very clear what Shawn was looking for. We couldn’t be happier to have Shawn bleeding “Red and Black”.

“I have watched TJ and Ike start their business from the very beginning. I was attracted to their hustle and the drive; it aligns perfectly with the work I am eager to put in to win the Olympia this year,” IFBB Pro Shawn Rhoden explains. “Prosupps is the brand that every distributor all around the globe is talking about and I have always loved their products. I can’t wait to get started.”

So the Prosupps-Flexatron era begins! Expect to be on the edge of your seat as this dominant, worldwide brand and this sport’s best physique explore the outer limits of this exciting new partnership.

