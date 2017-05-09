Remembering the Time Dave Bautista was on the Cover of FLEX

#ThrowbackThursday .. Flex Magazine shoot circa 2005 A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on May 4, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Dave Bautista is currently on top of the world with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but he clearly still remembers the days when he was a young jacked guy making a name for himself.

Back in 2005 Dave Bautista was gaining some traction as the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion. Since then, Bautista was left the WWE twice and expanded his brand as an actor.

Just because he's been getting more comfy in Hollywood, doesn't mean he as forgotten about his hard work at the gym. He recently posted a video of him hitting the gym getting in a trap workout.

His home run role has clearly been Drax, but he also has been the bad guy twice as Mr. Hinx (007 Spectre), and Brass Body (The Man with the Iron Fists). His upcoming projects include Blade Runner 2049 and Avengers: Infinity War.