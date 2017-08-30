The Rock's Production Company Announces Olympia 'Takeover'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took the 2016 Olympia by storm, and it looks like this year will be no different.

Johnson posted a video of 2016 Mr. Olympia Phil Heath showcasing his trophy, alongside a very promising caption.

In the post, he shared that his production company, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, will be "taking over" the Olympia to showcase the sport of bodybuilding and its inspiring competitors.

We also can't wait to see what this year has in store for the athletes and celebrities at the Olympia, but the best part of the post was probably Johnson's final sentiment: "Here we come Vegas. I need waffles." After the competition's over, everyone will probably be in need of some comfort food.