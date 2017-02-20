Scott James and Flex Lewis Join Forces to Create Sinister Labs

Dallas, TX, February 17, 2017 – Health and Fitness Mogul, Scott James and 5x, reigning Olympia Champion, Flex Lewis announced this week the details of their joint venture, Sinister Labs, a functional food company dedicated to providing the highest quality energy and protein infused meal options.

With over 25 years experience in the health and fitness industry, Scott James, has pioneered the efficacy and efficiency of supplemental nutrition. His progressive entrepreneurial efforts have allowed him to build brands that connect health conscience consumers with products that exceed their unique standards. “My passion has always been to bring the highest quality, next generation food supplementation to the market. Sinister represents the evolution of this philosophy and I couldn’t be more excited about our first few products and the team we have assembled to support their launch”.

Olympia Champion, Flex Lewis, joins the partnership, bringing over 10 years’ experience in both, competition and supplementation. Flex has developed into an iconic figure in the bodybuilding industry, gracing the covers of numerous magazines, starring in dozens of training films, and owning a private gym exclusive to athletes and prominent figures in the South Florida area. His decision to become a partner in Sinister Labs was fueled by the opportunity to expand his brand and business to new ventures within the health and fitness industry. “As an entrepreneur and champion of the sport of bodybuilding and fitness I have always wanted to create quality products that the market has not seen. Teaming up with Scott James to create Sinister Labs I now have the gateway to showcase my passion for both business and the fitness industry.” Sinister Labs will focus on the nutritious functional food market of protein infused & caffeinated spreads, protein infused muffins, power pancakes, coffees, other foods and beverages. Not to be outdone by competitors, Sinister Labs’ products are bold, exciting, and NOT for the average consumer!

For more product and company information, visit www.sinisterlabs.co

