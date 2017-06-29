UFC® Announces Partnership with Performance Inspired™

Las Vegas – UFC® today announced a new partnership with Performance InspiredTM that establishes the brand as the “Official Sports Supplement” of UFC. With this partnership, Performance Inspired will supply its line of sports products to the UFC Performance Institute at the “Performance Inspired Fueling Station” for use by athletes currently competing under the UFC banner that visit the facility.

“The UFC has the most comprehensive anti-doping program in sports, and we just opened a state-of-the- art performance institute at our new offices, so the health and performance of our athletes is essential to everything we do,” UFC President Dana White said. “That’s why we’re partnering with Mark (Wahlberg). The reason he’s been incredibly successful is because he does things the right way, so our fighters know his Performance Inspired products are top quality, natural ingredients, that are safe to use and will help them maximize their own performance.”

“Inspiring people to be active and healthy is rewarding for me personally and the charity element of our business is an added benefit,” Performance Inspired Co-Founder Mark Wahlberg said. “It’s one of the reasons we created Performance Inspired, as it’s all about giving back and helping athletes on any level maximize their true potential. UFC athletes need nutritional support and we’re glad we can fill this necessity.”

“We’re proud UFC has put their trust in Performance Inspired products,” Performance Inspired Co- Founder Tom Dowd said. “We spared no expense formulating Performance Inspired to ensure our products both taste amazing with meaningful formulas to support the needs of athletes and customers who are looking for effective high-end nutrition they can trust.”

In addition to product placement at the UFC Performance Institute, Performance Inspired will also have a presence inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®, on UFC.com and live-event programming, as well as being integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms.

As the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center, the Performance Institute is a state-of-the-art 30,000 square-foot facility providing benefits and services to all athletes competing under the UFC banner. The Performance Institute is equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition and physical therapy, with a designed focus to provide athletes with world class performance optimization, at no cost to the athletes. For more information, please visit UFCPI.com.

Performance Inspired products are manufactured under several industry certifications to guarantee high industrial standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). All products are also certified by Informed-Sport as banned-substance free, which includes regular testing for substances banned under the WADA code.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About Performance Inspired Nutrition

Performance Inspired (WM/TD Inspired, LLC), also known as “PI” is a high-quality line of all-natural, high- performance sports nutrition products founded by actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg and retail industry expert, Tom Dowd. PI products are formulated for professional athletes as well as today’s more demanding health enthusiast searching for better products in mass market retailers at an affordable price. Performance Inspired’s highly visible partners all take an active role in PI to help improve brand visibility. Performance Inspired highly values giving back and community involvement and has made a commitment to support various charities from net profits. PI is also proud to be chosen as the Official Sports Nutrition of UFC and the NBC World Long Drive Series. All Performance Inspired products are certified by Informed Sport and are independently tested. For more information on PI, please visit www.PI-Nutrition.com or email Info@PI-Nutrition.com.

Press Contact:

Brian Smith

702-956-6566

bsmith@ufc.com