Vin Diesel’s 10 Most Muscular Moments on Instagram

Superstar actor Vin Diesel has built himself quite the career in Hollywood.

He’s also built some of the biggest muscles.

Diesel will get the chance to show those off in 2017 with two of the biggest releases of his career—xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and the ultra-anticipated next installment of the Fast & Furious series, Fast 8.

Diesel has been preparing hard for both films, showing off stunts, gym workouts, and teases from the productions, including of him filming the absurd dirtbike-on-water scene in the new xXx sequel. At nearly 50 years old—hard to believe based on his physique, but it's true—the actor has amassed a huge following on social media over the years, which has helped make him one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

And while the April 2015 Men’s Fitness cover star told us how he builds his delts, biceps, and triceps—which you can try, too—he’s also shown off some of those moves on social media, as well. Diesel's Furious 7 co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson likes crushing his workouts on Instagram—as do these other jacked celebrity dudes—but Diesel does it with his own signature style.

Here are 10 times that Diesel went all-out in his workouts on Instagram:

10. No days off for Vin—even on a holiday. Diesel blasts his back, biceps, and delts with a seated cable row:

I have a dream... A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 18, 2016 at 10:47am PST

9. Diesel doesn't forget about getting a solid cardio workout in:

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 25, 2016 at 5:57pm PST

8. Diesel shows off his buff arms while doing a set of dips:

Want to blast your arms and get muscles like Vin? The actor told Men's Fitness about the workout that gets him jacked enough to play Dom Toretto in the Fast & Furious series.

Some exciting news incoming this week. /smile A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 16, 2015 at 3:19pm PDT

7. Diesel's xXx character Xander Cage needs to look good without a shirt—here's how Vin worked his abs for the film:

There are times when a specific role calls for great physicality... Cage is one of them. Welcome to the Xander zone. A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:19pm PST

6. Vin is down with the midnight lifts:

#MidnightWorkout A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 18, 2015 at 1:21am PDT

5. Diesel builds power in his lats, biceps, and delts with a one-arm bent-over dumbbell row workout:

Try this 30-minute dumbbell workout routine from Men's Fitness and build muscle in your upper body.

Training for the next character... All love. A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 15, 2015 at 8:33pm PDT

4. Vin getting ready for some back squats:

Read up on how to boost your back squat.

Haha... Angels... A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 20, 2015 at 11:57pm PDT

3. Diesel goes for another late-night workout and pumps his delts and traps with dumbbell lateral raises:

Build muscle with these moves from Men's Fitness—the 30 best shoulder exercises of all time.

Make this summer yours... #MidnightWorkout A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 1, 2015 at 1:27am PDT

2. Diesel works on his delts and hits his core and triceps with a shoulder press:

Want to perfect your military press move? Here's how to do the perfect shoulder press with the right technique from Men's Fitness.

Happy Creative... A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 24, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

1. Diesel blasts his delts and traps with an upright barbell row:

Want to build up your shoulders like Vin? Try his workout that he detailed for Men's Fitness and get big.

When your four year old teaches you how to read music... Haha... All love. #HappyTorettoTuesday A video posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 2, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

Want to see more jacked celebrity dudes crushing the Instagram workout game?

