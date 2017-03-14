Watch: Hafþór Björnsson Pulls a Truck

Between his appearance on Game of Thrones and his world-record breaking performances at The Arnold Strongman Classic, Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson has been making a huge name for himself lately. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going.

In preparation for the Europe's Strongest Man competition in April, Thor posted a video on his Instagram showing him pulling a truck entirely by himself. Believe it or not, this is Thor's definition of "cardio."

Sunday truck pulling cardio in his preparation for ESM

Clearly, pulling a car just wouldn't be hard enough.

While Thor got second place at the Arnold Strongman Classic earlier this month, he is also a two-time ESM first place winner, and if his training is any indication, he's hoping to make this year his third.

If you want to see more of Thor's ridiculous feats of strength, check out his amazing kettlebell throw performance at the Arnold right here.