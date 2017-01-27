Watch: Pro Bull Rider Jess Lockwood Shows off His Strength with PBR Tour Win

Professional bull riders are some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world. They need the strength, agility, power, and coordination to stay balanced on top of a rampaging, wild animal—and look good while doing it.

When the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization hit Madison Square Garden in early January, that athletic prowess was on full display in the form of 19-year-old Jess Lockwood, the 2016 Rookie of the Year award winner, as he competed against 34 of the best bull riders in the world:

Got the Round 1 win here at @pbr NYC in @thegarden and was even more special beings it was my best friend and cousin @alyssa_lockhart birthday!!! Excited to be back and for the year @stanleypbr @ariatinternational @yeti A photo posted by Jess Lockwood (@jesslockwood7) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:59am PST

It might be dangerous and exciting work, but it’s also pretty lucrative: Lockwood made $117,000 for his 30 seconds of riding at the competition, taking the “Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden” for the first win of the season.

Check out some of Lockwood’s performance and see what it takes to be a professional bull rider: