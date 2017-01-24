Why Goldberg Was Bleeding for Real on Monday Night Raw

Goldberg is an immensely intense individual and it looks like he got a little carried away before entering the ring on Monday Night Raw last night.

Before the WCW legend heads to the ring, he usually gives his room door a head butt on the way out, according to sportsskeeda.com. Judging by the blood leaking from his forehead, it looks like he took it too far yesterday and didn’t even realize it. He made it all the way to the ring but looked a bit surprised when he went to wipe what he thought was sweat off of his head and came up with blood. Goldberg was unfazed and continued to amp up the crowd in Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

To add to the already intense speech, the clip ends with Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Goldberg going head-to-head.

For those who are excited to see these goliaths face off, Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday, January 29.

