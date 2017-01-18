WWE Superstar John Cena Squats Al Roker

And his name is JOHN CENA! Well, on Tuesday, the WWE Superstar stopped by NBC’s Today Show to give viewers a few fitness tips, and some pretty awesome exercises. One of these demonstrations included the basic squat, and unfortunately for the show’s weatherman, Al Roker, Cena could not find any barbells laying around.

As Cena was demonstrating another part of his workout regimen, he noticed Roker just minding his own business. So naturally, Cena walked over to him, effortlessly picked him up, threw him over his shoulders, and began to squat.

But, the best part of it all had to have been the look on Roker’s face when he realized he had made a huge mistake in telling Cena he was “exhausted".nbsp;

All in all, I would say Roker got off easy, because when John Cena picks up someone, it usually involves being body slammed.