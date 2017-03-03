2017 Arnold Classic Finals Report

FLEXOnline.com is live at the 2017 Arnold Classic Finals with the results from the Open Bodybuilding, 212, Physique, Figure, Fitness, Bikini and Wheelchair divisions!

OPEN BODYBUILDING TOP 6

6th Fouad Abiad

5th Juan Morel

4th Lionel Beyeke

3rd Maxx Charles

2nd Dallas McCarver

1st Cedric McMillan - 2017 Arnold Classic Champion

MEN'S PHYSIQUE TOP 6

6th Raymont Edmonds

5th Jeremy Potvin

4th George Brown

3rd Brandon Hendrickson

2nd Andre Ferguson

1st Ryan Terry - 2017 Arnold Classic Men's Physique Champion

BIKINI TOP 6

6th Justine Munro

5th India Paulino

4th Janet Layug

3rd Jennifer Ronzitti

2nd Courtney King

1st Angelica Teixeira - 2017 Bikini Inernational Champion

WHEELCHAIR TOP 7

7th Johnny Quinn

6th Joshua Foster

5th Antoni Khadraoui

4th Adelfo Cerame, Jr.

3rd Danielle Minster

2nd Gabriele Andriulli

1st Harold Kelley - 2017 Arnold Classic Wheelchair Champion

FIGURE TOP 6

6th Heather Dees

5th Gennifer Strobo

4th Camala Rodriguez

3rd Latorya Watts

2nd Cydney Gillon

1st Candice Lewis - 2017 Figure International Champion

212 BODYBUILDING TOP 6 6th Hidetada Yamagishi 5th Zane Watson 4th Guy Cisternino 3rd Jose Raymond 2nd David Henry 1st Ahmad Ashkanani - 2017 Arnold Classic 212 Champion WOMEN'S PHYSIQUE TOP 6 6th Rosela Joseph 5th Autumn Swansen 4th Brooke Walker 3rd Heather Grace 2nd Sheronica Henton 1st Daniely Castilho - 2017 Arnold Classic Women's Physique Champion FITNESS TOP 6 6th Ariel Khadr 5th Fiona Harris 4th Bethany Wagner 3rd Whitney Jones 2nd Regiane Da Silva 1st Oksana Grishina - 2017 Fitness International Champion

Get the FULL RESULTS here >>