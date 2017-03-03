2017 Arnold Classic Finals Report

FLEXOnline.com is live at the 2017 Arnold Classic Finals with the results from the Open Bodybuilding, 212, Physique, Figure, Fitness, Bikini and Wheelchair divisions!
OPEN BODYBUILDING TOP 6
6th Fouad Abiad
5th Juan Morel
4th Lionel Beyeke
3rd Maxx Charles
2nd Dallas McCarver
1st Cedric McMillan - 2017 Arnold Classic Champion
MEN'S PHYSIQUE TOP 6
6th Raymont Edmonds
5th Jeremy Potvin
4th George Brown
3rd Brandon Hendrickson
2nd Andre Ferguson
1st Ryan Terry - 2017 Arnold Classic Men's Physique Champion
BIKINI TOP 6
6th Justine Munro
5th India Paulino
4th Janet Layug
3rd Jennifer Ronzitti
2nd Courtney King
1st Angelica Teixeira - 2017 Bikini Inernational Champion
WHEELCHAIR TOP 7
7th Johnny Quinn
6th Joshua Foster
5th Antoni Khadraoui
4th Adelfo Cerame, Jr.
3rd Danielle Minster
2nd Gabriele Andriulli
1st Harold Kelley - 2017 Arnold Classic Wheelchair Champion
FIGURE TOP 6
6th Heather Dees
5th Gennifer Strobo
4th Camala Rodriguez
3rd Latorya Watts
2nd Cydney Gillon
1st Candice Lewis - 2017 Figure International Champion
212 BODYBUILDING TOP 6
6th Hidetada Yamagishi
5th Zane Watson
4th Guy Cisternino
3rd Jose Raymond
2nd David Henry
1st Ahmad Ashkanani - 2017 Arnold Classic 212 Champion
WOMEN'S PHYSIQUE TOP 6
6th Rosela Joseph
5th Autumn Swansen
4th Brooke Walker
3rd Heather Grace
2nd Sheronica Henton
1st Daniely Castilho - 2017 Arnold Classic Women's Physique Champion
FITNESS TOP 6
6th Ariel Khadr
5th Fiona Harris
4th Bethany Wagner
3rd Whitney Jones
2nd Regiane Da Silva
1st Oksana Grishina - 2017 Fitness International Champion