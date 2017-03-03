2017 Arnold Classic Event banner
IFBB

2017 Arnold Classic Finals Report

Get the final results of the 2017 Arnold Classic!
Flex Staff

FLEXOnline.com is live at the 2017 Arnold Classic Finals with the results from the Open Bodybuilding, 212, Physique, Figure, Fitness, Bikini and Wheelchair divisions!

OPEN BODYBUILDING TOP 6

6th Fouad Abiad

5th Juan Morel

4th Lionel Beyeke

3rd Maxx Charles

2nd Dallas McCarver

1st Cedric McMillan - 2017 Arnold Classic Champion 

 

MEN'S PHYSIQUE TOP 6

6th Raymont Edmonds

5th Jeremy Potvin

4th George Brown

3rd Brandon Hendrickson

2nd Andre Ferguson

1st Ryan Terry - 2017 Arnold Classic Men's Physique Champion

 

BIKINI TOP 6 

6th Justine Munro

5th India Paulino

4th Janet Layug

3rd Jennifer Ronzitti

2nd Courtney King

1st Angelica Teixeira - 2017 Bikini Inernational Champion

 

WHEELCHAIR TOP 7

7th Johnny Quinn

6th Joshua Foster

5th Antoni Khadraoui

4th Adelfo Cerame, Jr.

3rd Danielle Minster

2nd Gabriele Andriulli

1st  Harold Kelley - 2017 Arnold Classic Wheelchair Champion

 

FIGURE TOP 6

6th Heather Dees

5th Gennifer Strobo

4th Camala Rodriguez

3rd Latorya Watts

2nd Cydney Gillon

1st Candice Lewis - 2017 Figure International Champion  

 

212 BODYBUILDING TOP 6

6th Hidetada Yamagishi

5th Zane Watson

4th Guy Cisternino

3rd Jose Raymond

2nd David Henry

1st Ahmad Ashkanani - 2017 Arnold Classic 212 Champion 

 

WOMEN'S PHYSIQUE TOP 6

6th Rosela Joseph

5th Autumn Swansen

4th Brooke Walker

3rd Heather Grace

2nd Sheronica Henton

1st Daniely Castilho - 2017 Arnold Classic Women's Physique Champion

 

FITNESS TOP 6 

6th Ariel Khadr

5th Fiona Harris

4th Bethany Wagner

3rd Whitney Jones

2nd Regiane Da Silva

1st Oksana Grishina - 2017 Fitness International Champion

 

Get the FULL RESULTS here >> 

 

