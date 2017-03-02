2017 Arnold Classic Lineup: 212 Bodybuilding

Hidetada Yamagishi – Jose Raymond – David Henry – Guy Cisternino

Last year’s winner, Hidetada Yamagishi, tries to hold off a ferocious pack of challengers to become the first two-time 212 AC champ.

In the three-year history of the 212 division at the Arnold, there have been three champions, each doing it in his own distinctive fashion. Inaugural winner Flex Lewis, in 2014, presented size and condition with pleasing shape and lines. Lewis is also the only competitor to hold both the Arnold and Olympia 212 titles at the same time. 2015 champ Jose Raymond did it with a look that no one could call pretty, yet his grainy, dense musculature is synonymous with hardcore bodybuilding. And last year, Hidetada Yamagishi nailed it, coming in bone-dry to score the biggest win of his career. If Yamagishi can repeat against a host of challengers that includes Raymond, former Olympia 202 champ David Henry, Guy Cisternino and seven others, he will be the only two-time 212 Arnold Classic champ. Get the full 212 lineup HERE.

