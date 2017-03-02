2017 Arnold Classic Lineup: Bikini

Courtney King – India Paulino – Janet Layug – Justine Munro

Currently tied with one other competitor for most Bikini International titles, India Paulino wants a third one this March to set the record straight.

She won it in 2013 but then had to settle for sixth in 2014 and fourth in 2015. But the former cop is tougher than you think, and India Paulino turned things around and beat out Justine Munro, Janet Layug, Angelica Teixeira, and others to once again rule bikini land last year. That ties her with

Ashley Kaltwasser for most wins on this stage. If Paulino wants to triumph again, she will have to face down the aforementioned competitors, plus

new Bikini Olympia champion Courtney King and a host of others, if she is to become a three-time Bikini International champion. Get the full Figure lineup HERE.

