2017 Arnold Classic Lineup: Figure

Latorya Watts – Candice Lewis-Carter – Camala Rodriguez-McClure – Gennifer Strobo

Latorya Watts hopes to turn up the voltage on her competition for a second Figure International win.

The impossibly tiny waist, the full, shapely quads, hamstrings, and glutes, and the round, separated delts that complete the cartoonish (in a good way!) proportions of last year’s Figure International winner make Latorya Watts a hard competitor to outshine. But Camala Rodriguez-McClure, Gennifer Strobo, Candice Lewis-Carter, Cydney Gillon, Heather Dees, and others will try to dim Watts brilliant physique as she tries to add to a résumé that also includes two Figure Olympias. Get the full Figure lineup HERE.

Click HERE for OPEN BODYBUILDING >>

Click HERE for 212 BODYBUILDING >>

Click HERE for MEN'S PHYSIQUE >>

Click HERE for WOMEN'S PHYSIQUE >>

Click HERE for FITNESS >>

Click HERE for BIKINI >>