2017 Arnold Classic Lineup: Fitness

Oksana Grishina – Whitney Jones – Bethany Wagner – Myriam Capes

Can Oksana Grishina keep her 10-contest win streak alive and collect a fourth Fitness International crown?

Oksana Grishina has been unstoppable since winning the 2013 Europa Phoenix Pro (including three Fitness Olympias). A fourth win this March will tie her with Suzie Curry and put her one behind Adela Garcia’s all-time record in Columbus. Some competitors can hang with Grishina in the two-piece rounds, but few (if any) can keep up with her when the lights dim and the music blares for the routine round. “Dazzling” and “showstopping” are adjectives that have followed Grishina’s routines ever since she entered the IFBB Pro League in 2007. It will be tough, but you can bet Whitney Jones, Bethany Wagner, Myriam Capes, Regiane Da Silva, and the rest will leap at the chance to dethrone the champ.

Get the full Fitness lineup HERE.

