2017 Arnold Classic Lineup: Men's Physique

Brandon Hendrickson – George Brown – Ryan Terry – Andre Ferguson

Brandon Hendrickson will have to contend with top-notch rivals to be a two-time champ.

In the division’s short history, two men have held the title Arnold Classic men’s physique champion, and on March 3–4, 35 guys showcasing spectacularly developed upper bodies and wearing board shorts to cover most of their lower halves will cram the stage at the Columbus Convention Center to compete to become the third Arnold Classic men’s physique title holder. Only one man on that stage doesn’t want to see that happen, and he will be doing his best to make sure that number stays at two, as last year’s champ, Brandon Hendrickson, wants to be this year’s champ. He’ll have his hands full, since most of last year’s top six, including George Brown, Ryan Terry, Andre Ferguson, and Raymond Edmonds, will be on that stage along with the other 30 guys, working to see that he doesn’t leave Columbus with the coveted first-place trophy. Get the full Men's Physique lineup HERE.

