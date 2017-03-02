2017 Arnold Classic Lineup: Open Bodybuilding

Cedric McMillan – Dallas McCarver – Lionel Beyeke – Juan Morel – Maxx Charles

Chilly temperatures be damned, you know the long winter is over and spring is here when fans from all over the world converge in Columbus, OH, to kick o 2017 with the industry’s biggest early season event, the Arnold Classic Sports Festival. Known simply as the Arnold, the four-day extravaganza kicks o IFBB Pro League competition in men’s open and 212 bodybuilding, classic physique, men’s and women’s physique, figure, fitness, and bikini. Plus, amateur competition, tons of events—including Olympic, strength, and combative sports, dance and tness, and more than 1,000 booths of the industry’s top companies. Front and center all weekend will be the man himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, making this the place to be for bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts. Here’s a sneak peek!

Fouad Abiad – Michael Lockett – Vitaley Fateev – Will Harris – Luke Sandoe

In an exclusive lineup, 10 men try to join the list of legends to hold the Arnold Classic title.

It's a smaller lineup than in years past, and with no past champions returning to defend the title, this year’s Classic guarantees that a fresh face and physique will grab the early season headlines. Dallas McCarver, who supersized in 2016 to win the Chicago Pro and then placed eighth at the Mr. Olympia, makes his AC debut and is making noise as an early favorite. Likewise for Cedric McMillan, last year’s runner-up. McMillan has all the tools, but his competition record (despite ve contest wins) has left many wondering if he will ever put it all together. Will this be Big Mac’s year? Add to the list the ever-dangerous Lionel Beyeke, coming off a strong late-season win at the San Marino Pro last December, East Coast beasts Juan Morel and Maxx Charles, and veterans Fouad Abiad, Michael Lockett, and Will Harris. Finally, Vitaly Fateev and Luke Sandoe round out the 10-man lineup.

