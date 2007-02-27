2017 Arnold Classic Men's Physique Call Out Report

Which Men's Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 Arnold Classic? Find out here!

1st CALL OUT

Ryan Terry

Andre Ferguson

Alex Woodson

Brandon Hendrickson

Raymont Edmonds

Jeremy Potvin

2nd CALL OUT

Hygor Ponchet

Michael Mperey

Laquan Jones

Otto Montgomery

Geobanny Paula

Xavisus Gayden

Tonnell Rodrigue

3rd CALL OUT

Hygor Ponchet

Laquan Jones

Otto Montgomery

Geobanny Paula

Tonnell Rodrigue

Leon McCall

Long Wu

4th CALL OUT

Henry James

Michael Ferguson

Kaunaoa McGee Sharp

David Odom

Khali Quartey

Gerardo Gabriel

Hussin Almutawa

5th CALL OUT

Sunny Akhigbe

Alex Woodson

Mohammed Buqambar

Jeph Gabriel

David Thorpe

Tony Tirado

6th CALL OUT

Bax Rysaac

Luis Andy Perez

Duane Brickhouse

Brent Guillory

Francesco Montuori

Benyamin Jahromi

Charles Francis