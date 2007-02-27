2017 Arnold Classic Event banner
IFBB

2017 Arnold Classic Men's Physique Call Out Report

Find out which competitors are fighting for the top spots!
Flex Staff

Which Men's Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 Arnold Classic? Find out here! 

 1st CALL OUT 

Ryan Terry

Andre Ferguson

Alex Woodson

Brandon Hendrickson

Raymont Edmonds

Jeremy Potvin

 

 2nd CALL OUT 

Hygor Ponchet

Michael Mperey

Laquan Jones

Otto Montgomery

Geobanny Paula

Xavisus Gayden

Tonnell Rodrigue

 

 3rd CALL OUT 

Hygor Ponchet

Laquan Jones

Otto Montgomery

Geobanny Paula

Tonnell Rodrigue

Leon McCall

Long Wu

 

 4th CALL OUT  

Henry James

Michael Ferguson

Kaunaoa McGee Sharp

David Odom

Khali Quartey

Gerardo Gabriel

Hussin Almutawa

 

 5th CALL OUT  

Sunny Akhigbe

Alex Woodson

Mohammed Buqambar

Jeph Gabriel

David Thorpe

Tony Tirado

 

 6th CALL OUT  

Bax Rysaac

Luis Andy Perez

Duane Brickhouse

Brent Guillory

Francesco Montuori

Benyamin Jahromi

Charles Francis

 

