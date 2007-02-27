2017 Arnold Classic Men's Physique Call Out Report

Which Men's Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 Arnold Classic? Find out here!
1st CALL OUT
Ryan Terry
Andre Ferguson
Alex Woodson
Brandon Hendrickson
Raymont Edmonds
Jeremy Potvin
2nd CALL OUT
Hygor Ponchet
Michael Mperey
Laquan Jones
Otto Montgomery
Geobanny Paula
Xavisus Gayden
Tonnell Rodrigue
3rd CALL OUT
Hygor Ponchet
Laquan Jones
Otto Montgomery
Geobanny Paula
Tonnell Rodrigue
Leon McCall
Long Wu
4th CALL OUT
Henry James
Michael Ferguson
Kaunaoa McGee Sharp
David Odom
Khali Quartey
Gerardo Gabriel
Hussin Almutawa
5th CALL OUT
Sunny Akhigbe
Alex Woodson
Mohammed Buqambar
Jeph Gabriel
David Thorpe
Tony Tirado
6th CALL OUT
Bax Rysaac
Luis Andy Perez
Duane Brickhouse
Brent Guillory
Francesco Montuori
Benyamin Jahromi
Charles Francis