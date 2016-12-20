2017 Arnold Classic Official Invite List

December 20, 2016

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cedric McMillan, who finished second in the 2016 Arnold Classic, will return to the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus this March looking to notch the biggest victory of his professional bodybuilding career.

Shawn Rhoden, who did not compete in Columbus in 2016 but finished second to Phil Heath at the Mr. Olympia; and rising superstar Dallas McCarver are among a field of the 9 professional bodybuilders who will do battle at the 29th Annual Arnold Classic on March 4, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Justin Compton, fourth in Columbus in 2016, is also in the field.

In the Arnold Classic 212, defending champion Hidetada Yamagishi and 2016 runner-up Jose Raymond lead a field of 10 professionals that includes the entire top six from the 2016 Arnold Classic 212. David Henry, who finished third in Columbus in 2016, and Guy Cisternino, fourth a year ago, will also contend, while Kyong Won Kang (5th in 2016) and Charles Dixon (6th) will look to improve on last year’s showings.

In the Fitness International, three-time defending champion Oksana Grishina and 2016 runner-up Whitney Jones lead an ultra-competitive field of 15 that includes the top five finishers from the 2016 Fitness International. Grishina has become the sport’s dominant star, winning ten straight IFBB Pro League contests.

In the Figure International, defending champion Latorya Watts is the heavy favorite in a field of 15. Gennifer Strobo (3rd), Candice Lewis-Carter (4th), Cydney Gillon (5th) and Heather Dees (6th) are back after finishing in the top six in Columbus a year ago. Michele De Silva Pinto was the overall at the Arnold Amateur in 2016 and earned an automatic invitation.

Defending champion India Paulino leads a field of 18 as she tries and become the first three-time champion in the Bikini International. Paulino also won in Columbus in 2013. She will be challenged by 2016 runner-up Justine Munro and Janet Layug, who was third here a year ago.

In 2017, The Arnold Classic Men’s Physique and Women’s Physique International contests are once again open and do not require an invitation. However, Men’s Physique and Women’s Physique competitors must have finished in the top 10 in an IFBB Pro League contest in the past two years to be eligible in Columbus. More than 30 will compete in Arnold Classic Men’s Physique and more than 40 will compete in Women’s Physique International, including defending champions Brandon Hendrickson and Autumn Swansen. Visit www.arnoldsportsfestival.com for the complete competitor lists.

The Arnold Classic 212, Fitness International, Figure International and Physique International will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017; while the Arnold Classic, Arnold Classic Men’s Physique and Bikini International will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 with prejudging and finals at Battelle Grand.

2017 Arnold Classic, Arnold Classic 212, Fitness International, Figure International, Bikini International Official Invite Lists:

Arnold Classic (9)

Fouad Abiad

Lionel Beyeke

Maxx Charles

Justin Compton

Vitaly Fateev

Dallas McCarver

Cedric McMillan

Juan Morel

Shawn Rhoden

Arnold Classic 212 (10)

Guy Cisternino

Charles Dixon

David Henry

Manual Manchado

Jose Raymond

Mitchell Staats

Zane Watson

Quincy Winklaar

Kyong Won Kang

Hidetada Yamagishi

Fitness International (15)

Marta Aguiar

Myriam Capes

Tiffany Chandler

Regiane Da Silva

Kristine Duba

Fiona Harris

Oksana Grishina

Whitney Jones

Ariel Khadr

Dominique Matthews

Ashley Sebera

Rebecca Sizemore

Missy Terwilliger

Aurika Tyrgale

Bethany Wagner

Figure International (15)

Brittany Campbell

Natalia Coelho

Swann De La Rosa

Michele De Silva Pinto

Heather Dees

Cydney Gillon

Stephanie Hammermeister

Ivana Ivusic

Candice Lewis-Carter

Vera Mallet

Julie Mayer

Krystal Ricci

Carly Starling-Horrell

Gennifer Strobo

Latorya Watts

Bikini International (18)

Narmin Assria

Sara Back

Romina Basualdo

Bianca Berry

Iveth Carreon

Natoshia Coleman

Marcia Goncalves Anita Herbert

Janet Layug

Courtney King

Stephanie Mahoe

Christie Marquez

Justine Munro

India Paulino

Jennifer Ronzitti

Michelle Sylvia

Angelica Teixeira

Elizabeth Yisrael

The 29th Annual Arnold Classic, Arnold Classic 212, Fitness International, Figure International and Bikini International contests will be held March 3-4, 2017 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.ticketmaster.com/arnold or 800-745-3000 for ticket information. VIP Ticket Packages and individual event tickets are available.

For more information, including schedules, locations and hours, visit www.arnoldsportsfestival.com.