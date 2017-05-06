2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Championships Event banner
IFBB

2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Classic Physique Call Out Report

Find out which competitors are fighting for the top spots!
Flex Staff

Which Classic Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro? Find out here! 

 1st CALL OUT 

3. Lee Banks

5. Chris Bunstead

22. Mehdi Larijani

23. Jamie Leroyce

28. Courage Opara

29. Panexce Pierre

33. Divine Wilson

 2nd CALL OUT 

13. Frank Griffin

22. Mehdi Larijani

23. Jamie Leroyce

25. Daron Lytle

29. Panexce Pierre

30. Sharif Reid

34. Dani Younan

 3rd CALL OUT 

6. Kelly Burke

8. James Davis

12. Christopher Ford

20. Robert Johnson 

26. EJ Nduka

27. Christopher Niemczyk

32. Charles Thornton

 4th CALL OUT  

2. Mark Bacon

4. Charles Barney

9. Matt Davis

10. Jose Febrillet

11. Roger Ferrer

24. Nhon Ly

31. Eduard Seferi

 5th CALL OUT  

1. Vladimir Agrinskiy

7. Jimmy Canyon

14. Brad Helm

15. Ryan Henderson

16. Isaiah Hilton

17. Jim Holcomb

19. David Johnson

21. Andrew Landis

 

Subscribe