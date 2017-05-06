2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Classic Physique Call Out Report

Which Classic Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro? Find out here!
1st CALL OUT
3. Lee Banks
5. Chris Bunstead
22. Mehdi Larijani
23. Jamie Leroyce
28. Courage Opara
29. Panexce Pierre
33. Divine Wilson
2nd CALL OUT
13. Frank Griffin
22. Mehdi Larijani
23. Jamie Leroyce
25. Daron Lytle
29. Panexce Pierre
30. Sharif Reid
34. Dani Younan
3rd CALL OUT
6. Kelly Burke
8. James Davis
12. Christopher Ford
20. Robert Johnson
26. EJ Nduka
27. Christopher Niemczyk
32. Charles Thornton
4th CALL OUT
2. Mark Bacon
4. Charles Barney
9. Matt Davis
10. Jose Febrillet
11. Roger Ferrer
24. Nhon Ly
31. Eduard Seferi
5th CALL OUT
1. Vladimir Agrinskiy
7. Jimmy Canyon
14. Brad Helm
15. Ryan Henderson
16. Isaiah Hilton
17. Jim Holcomb
19. David Johnson
21. Andrew Landis