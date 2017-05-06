2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Championships Event banner
2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Figure Call Out Report

Which Figure competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro? Find out here! 

 1st CALL OUT 

59. Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz

64. Sara Ford

67. Carolyn Hudson-Harris

68. Carly Starling-Horrell

77. Andrea Pollard

78. Jessica Reyes Padilla

 2nd CALL OUT 

63. Odalys Ferreira

69. Tamika Irvin

70. Ivana Ivusic

72. Chelsea Larson

73. Goergina Lona

 3rd CALL OUT 

61. MIchelle Brown

65. Stacie Gladwell

66. Kimberley Helm

71. Kimberly Jones

74. Ashley Losee

 4th CALL OUT  

50. No Name Listed

62. Patricia Clark

65. Stacie Gladwell

71. Kimberly Jones

76. Rachel Payne

79. No Name Listed

 

