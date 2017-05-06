2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Men's Physique Call Out Report

Which Men's Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro? Find out here!

1st CALL OUT

36. Maurice Benton

37. George Brown

38. Mohammad Buqamber

42. Raymont Edmonds

43. Andre Ferguson

52. Chase Savoie

56. Antoine Williams

2nd CALL OUT

40. Scott Dennis

45. Shawn Labega

49. John Nguyen

54. Lane Watson

55. Chris White

58. No Name Listed

3rd CALL OUT

39. Corwyn Collier

41. Tony Dionislo

44. Michael Howard

46. Ephfram Mike Lawhorne

47. Ismael Martinez

48. Rickey Moten

51. Jackson Alan Robinson

53. Jonathan Wall

57. Troy Williams