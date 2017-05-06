2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Men's Physique Call Out Report

Which Men's Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro? Find out here!
1st CALL OUT
36. Maurice Benton
37. George Brown
38. Mohammad Buqamber
42. Raymont Edmonds
43. Andre Ferguson
52. Chase Savoie
56. Antoine Williams
2nd CALL OUT
40. Scott Dennis
45. Shawn Labega
49. John Nguyen
54. Lane Watson
55. Chris White
58. No Name Listed
3rd CALL OUT
39. Corwyn Collier
41. Tony Dionislo
44. Michael Howard
46. Ephfram Mike Lawhorne
47. Ismael Martinez
48. Rickey Moten
51. Jackson Alan Robinson
53. Jonathan Wall
57. Troy Williams