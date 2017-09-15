Quantcast
2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Event banner
IFBB

2017 Olympia Finals Report

Final results of the 2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend!
Angelica Nebbia

FLEXOnline.com is live at the 2017 Olympia Finals with the results from the Open Bodybuilding, 212, Physique, Figure, Fitness, and Bikini divisions!

CLASSIC PHYSIQUE 

Chris Nicoll

Chris Nicoll

5th Danny Hester

4th Arash Rahbar

3rd George Peterson

2nd Chris Bumstead

1st Breon Ansley - 2017 Classic Physique Olympia Champion! 

 

FITNESS TOP 5 

Chris Nicoll

Chris Nicoll

Chris Nicoll

5th Bethany Wagner

4th Ryall Graber

3rd Regiane Da Silva

2nd Myriam Capes

1st Oksana Grishina - 4X Fitness Olympia Champion!

 

FIGURE 

Chris Nicoll

Chris Nicoll

5th Nicole Wilkins

4th Heather Dees

3rd Cadice Lewis

2nd Latorya Watts

1st  Cydney Gillon - 2017 Figure Olympia Champion!

 

OPEN BODYBUILDING

 

5th 

4th 

3rd 

2nd

1st  

 

212 BODYBUILDING

5th 

4th 

3rd 

2nd 

1st 

 

MEN'S PHYSIQUE 

5th 

4th 

3rd 

2nd 

1st 

 

WOMEN'S PHYSIQUE 

5th 

4th 

3rd 

2nd 

1st 

 

BIKINI TOP 5 

5th 

4th 

3rd 

2nd 

1st 

 

