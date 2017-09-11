Quantcast
2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Event banner
2017 Olympia Open Bodybuilding Call Out Report

Find out which competitors are fighting for the top spots!
Angelica Nebbia

Which Open Bodybuilding competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weeked? Find out here! 

 1st CALL OUT 

Shawn Rhoden

Big Ramy

Phil Heath

William Bonac

Dexter jackson

Brandon Curry

 

 2nd CALL OUT 

Josh Lenartowicz

Brandon Curry

Nathan DeAsha

Roelly Winklaar

Shawn Rhoden

Cedric McMillan

 

 3rd CALL OUT 

Jeff Beckham

Johnnie Jackson

Maxx Charles

Lionel Beyeke

Victor Martinez

Lukas Osladil

Gerald Williams

Michael Lockett

 

 4th CALL OUT  

Shawn Rhoden

Roelly Winklaar

Dexter Jackson

Brandon Curry

Nathan De Asha

 

 5th CALL OUT  

Big Ramy

William Bonac

Phil Heath

 

