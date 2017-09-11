2017 Olympia Open Bodybuilding Call Out Report

Which Open Bodybuilding competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weeked? Find out here!
1st CALL OUT
Shawn Rhoden
Big Ramy
Phil Heath
William Bonac
Dexter jackson
Brandon Curry
2nd CALL OUT
Josh Lenartowicz
Brandon Curry
Nathan DeAsha
Roelly Winklaar
Shawn Rhoden
Cedric McMillan
3rd CALL OUT
Jeff Beckham
Johnnie Jackson
Maxx Charles
Lionel Beyeke
Victor Martinez
Lukas Osladil
Gerald Williams
Michael Lockett
4th CALL OUT
Shawn Rhoden
Roelly Winklaar
Dexter Jackson
Brandon Curry
Nathan De Asha
5th CALL OUT
Big Ramy
William Bonac
Phil Heath