Judge's Table: Gunning for Glory

QUESTION

AT PRO AND AMATEUR CONTESTS, YOU SEE DIFFERENT APPROACHES TO THE FRONT AND BACK DOUBLE BICEPS POSE. WHAT ARE THE MOST COMMON ERRORS IN DOING THESE POSES THAT CAN IMPACT HOW YOU APPEAR TO THE JUDGING PANEL?

ANSWER

STEVE WEINBERGER : There are many errors that can be made in every pose, but one of the most common in the front and back double biceps poses is not exing the legs.

That may sound odd, considering the name of the pose. However, just because the pose is called a “double biceps,” this does not mean that the lower body is not important. Every pose involves the whole body, and the legs are just as important as the upper body.

Other common errors in executing a show-stopping front double biceps is the positioning of the arms—guys will bend their elbow too much or too little, which affects how the muscle responds. In addition, you want the height of the elbows up and out to the sides when in full flexion. I also see competitors leaving their gut distended, hunching their shoulders, and not picking up their chest.

In the back double biceps, though, the most common error— apart from forgetting to flex the hamstrings and glutes during it—is not opening up the back to its full width. As in the front double biceps, the arms must be held in the correct position to best show off the biceps, triceps, and shoulders.

Posing is an art and a skill that needs to be correctly practiced over many hours, prior to every contest.

Per Bernal

QUESTION

I’M AN AMATEUR BIKINI COMPETITOR WHO WANTS TO TRY MY HAND AT FIGURE. WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST ONSTAGE MISTAKES TO AVOID IN MAKING THE SWITCH?

ANSWER

SANDY WILLIAMSON : When making the switch from bikini to figure, I don’t think athletes always give their physiques enough time to train to add the additional muscle that is needed to be successful in figure. They also tend to come in too lean, rather than working to keep their muscle bellies full and round. Those are the two areas I’d suggest focusing on.

QUESTION

FOR THE POSING ROUTINE IN WOMEN’S PHYSIQUE, DO I NEED TO INCLUDE ALL OF THE MANDATORY POSES? IF SO, IS THERE ROOM FOR CREATIVITY IN HOW I DO THEM?

ANSWER

SANDY WILLIAMSON : During the pre-judging, I would include all the mandatory poses but definitely start and end with poses that are most complementary to your physique. Creativity is encouraged in women’s physique, since the NPC does not specify how each pose is done. I would go to local shows or watch some of the top NPC and IFBB competitors in online videos to provide you with ideas on posing in this division. However, be careful, because you want to find a style that fits your personality and that you feel comfortable with. It’s always a good idea to get someone to videotape your routine so you can watch and critique it before your competition.

Judges Sandy Williamson and Steve Weinberger

FLEX