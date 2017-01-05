Phil Heath Talks About His Latest Win

Advertisement

Welcome back. We’ve been here before: On the heels of Phil Heath winning a Mr. Olympia title. It’s been six years in a row, which ties Heath with Dorian Yates for Sandow trophies. The chatter among bodybuilding fans, followers, and reporters is that it’s starting to get boring, just as it did during the prolonged reigns of Schwarzenegger, Haney, Yates, and Coleman. Fortunately, Phil Heath speaks his mind at Arnold-like proportions, so it never gets that boring when Mr. Olympia is in the room. Less than a month after his 2016 win in Las Vegas, we caught up with the champ to get his thoughts on arguably his most dominating win to date. Same time, same place next year? Quite possibly, yes.

"I’M ONLY GOING TO BE COMPARED AGAINST LEGENDS. I’VE BEEN COMPARED WITH LEGENDS FROM THE BEGINNING."

FLEX: You won another Olympia in convincing fashion. But I know you're your own toughest critic, so tell me, did you bring the physique you wanted to bring?

PHIL HEATH: Absolutely, 100%. Ultimately, I just showed the world that these other guys don’t have what I have. They just don’t. Those critics who have gone against me, they can just sit back and be quiet for a while. The competition wasn’t close. I came in there and beat everyone’s ass. I know it, and they know it, so much so that I haven’t received any congratulating texts from anyone other than William Bonac. They all were praying for my downfall, they were all hoping to win, and I understand that. It was really a letdown for all of them. And it wasn’t about them being off; it was about me being that good. And there was nothing they could do. And I’m only going to get better. People need to start acknowledging what the hell I just did. Because I’m not going to be around that much longer. I’m not going to be around here for 10-plus years, competing at 46 like Dexter [Jackson]. They need to appreciate what they just saw.

