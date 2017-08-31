Shawn Rhoden Has Something to Say

Joe Weider's 2017 Olympia weekend is just around the corner, and as you can imagine, things are heating up! Shawn Rhoden, last year’s Mr. Olympia runner-up, unloads on the reigning Mr. O. You gotta read it to believe it.

BIGGEST PET PEEVE

People who try to be something that they’re not.

HE’S A THREE-TIMER

Phil [Heath] won only three Olympias to begin with. So, saying Phil has what it takes to be a 10-time Olympia winner—hey, congratulations on the six that you won, but in my opinion, you should have won only three. Kai [Greene] should have won in 2014. 2015, and 2016. I don’t think Phil should have won.

10? GIMME A BREAK!

To say Phil is going to win 10 Mr. Olympias is disrespectful to all the other athletes. I don’t know if he’s trying to psych himself up, but that shit doesn’t do anything for me but make me shake my head and say, “Hey, good luck!” There are too many good bodybuilders out there. Phil isn’t that far out from everybody else. He’s not dominating the sport. In 2012, yes, he looked great. Last year he was a little bit better, but he wasn’t someone you could shake your head at and say, “Hey, you know what? He’s going to win 10 Mr. Olympias.”

STILL MORE ON WINNING 10

You can’t be Mr. Olympia and have people boo you. You can’t be Mr. Olympia and have the audience walking out during the Olympia speech. So I don’t see him winning 10. Not while I’m competing.

LOW-ENERGY SHAWN?

That’s a bunch of bullshit. [Laughing] I pride myself on certain things when it comes to bodybuilding. When you spend a lot of time practicing your posing, you’re not supposed to be up there shaking like a leaf. Practice makes perfect. There’s a look of confidence that says, “Hey, I’ve done all I could possibly do.” Bodybuilding is an art. It’s supposed to look effortless. You’re not supposed to be onstage fighting yourself to hit a pose. You should be able to hit a pose, have it pop, yet still look relaxed.”

MY VICTORY SPEECH

Thank you, guys, for walking with me. Thank you, guys, for your support and standing by me. I told you guys it was coming, and here we are. We did it together.

