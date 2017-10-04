Virtual Posedown: Badell vs. Curry

Gustavo Badell wasn’t a late bloomer. He peaked at 31 or 32, right on schedule. He was a late riser. In the seventh year of an unnoticed career, and having finished 24th out of 25th in his only previous Olympia, he soared to third in the 2004 O, behind only Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler, and he repeated that feat in 2005. He did it by emphasizing classical proportions coupled with enough size to not be overwhelmed. It’s a formula Brandon Curry followed this year, his eighth as a pro, as he came in bigger and crisper but still shapely and won the Arnold Classic Australia and the New Zealand Pro. Based on 2017 so far, Curry, 34, who didn’t place in his last three Olympias, is another late riser. Badell could offer a paradigm for how to soar even higher.

badell-vs-curry2.jpg Chris Lund, Gary Phillips

BADELL VS. CURRY

(as of September 2017)

HEIGHT BADELL : 5' 8" CURRY : 5' 8"

WEIGHT BADELL : 245 CURRY : 245

PRO YEARS BADELL : 13 CURRY : 8

PRO CONTESTS BADELL : 38 CURRY : 33

PRO WINS BADELL : 3 CURRY : 4

STRENGTHS BADELL : Abs, Symmetry CURRY : Arms, Back

WEAKNESSES BADELL : Chest, Conditioning CURRY : Legs, Conditioning

BEST POST BADELL : Side Triceps CURRY : Front Double Biceps

WORST POST BADELL : Most Muscular CURRY : Most Muscular



