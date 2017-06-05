Virtual Posedown: DeAsha vs. Lenartowicz

With Josh Lenartowicz, Justin Compton, Nathan De Asha, and Akim Williams, last year’s Mr. Olympia sported four O rookies who could impact the top 10 for years to come. Lenartowicz (9th) and Compton (10th) earned that honor last year, but I thought De Asha (12th) should’ve been in Compton’s spot. Will the two non-Americans both O-qualify this year, and, if so, who will finish highest? Lenartowicz has more pro experience, but De Asha has as many pro wins. Furthermore, though the former beat the latter in the O, the latter turned the tables in the Kuwait Pro. The 34-year-old Aussie is wider, with fuller quads, but the 30-year-old Brit is thicker and sports rounder arms. With their divergent physique types, this duel will come down to who can best fill in their missing pieces and who can nail the crispest conditioning. For now, we’ll call this one a draw, but both bodybuilders could climb into the Olympia’s big-money spots.

NATHAN DEASHA

As of May 2017

AGE : 30

: 30 WEIGHT : 255

: 255 HEIGHT : 5'9"

: 5'9" YEARS AS PRO : 1

: 1 PRO CONTESTS : 6

: 6 PRO WINS : 2

: 2 BEST POSE : Most Muscular

: Most Muscular WORST POSE : Side Chest

: Side Chest STRENGTHS : Biceps, Delts

: Biceps, Delts WEAKNESSES: Lower Lats, Leg Size

JOSH LENARTOWICZ

As of May 2017

AGE : 34

: 34 WEIGHT : 260

: 260 HEIGHT : 5'10"

: 5'10" YEARS AS PRO : 3

: 3 PRO CONTESTS : 11

: 11 PRO WINS : 2

: 2 BEST POSE : Front Lat Spread

: Front Lat Spread WORST POSE : Side Triceps

: Side Triceps STRENGTHS : Quads, Abs, Back Width

: Quads, Abs, Back Width WEAKNESSES: Hamstrings, Arms

