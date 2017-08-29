Quantcast
2017 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Event banner
We Asked, Phil Answered

The reining Mr. Olympia talks about money in bodybuilding and posing down with the 212 Champ, Flex Lewis.
Phil Heath, 6X Mr. Olympia
Per Bernal

 QUESTION 

AS BODYBUILDING GROWS IN POPULARITY, DO YOU WORRY ABOUT THE INFLUENCE OF MONEY ON THE SPORT? 

 ANSWER 

I’m not worried at all. That’s the kind of worry we want to have. If it all goes to the athletes, then it’s a good thing for the athletes, and it’s a good thing for the sport. It’s not like the NFL—we don’t have data to quantify what kind of money is in the sport and where it all goes. Now that we’re growing again, I hope that will improve, and that the athletes will benefit from the growth as well. 

 QUESTION 

THE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMP, FLEX LEWIS, HAS SAID HE WOULD LIKE TO DO A POSEDOWN ONSTAGE AT THE O WITH YOU, TO SHOW THE WORLD HOW THE LIGHTWEIGHT AND HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS COMPARE. IS THAT SOMETHING YOU’D CONSIDER DOING? 

 ANSWER 

I think it’s flattering. Flex Lewis is a champion, no doubt. I like the idea—show what it’s about the way Arnold and Franco did. But I would need to know more before I could get 100% behind the idea. The way the O contests are structured now is different than it was when lightweight and heavyweight competed as one group. What is the benefit of doing it—and is the benefit for the audience or the bodybuilders or both? Would it be an exhibition or a contest to win? Those would be some things I’d want to clarify first. 

 QUESTION 

WHAT’S THE MAXIMUM WEIGHT YOU ALLOW YOURSELF DURING THE OFF-SEASON? 

 ANSWER 

280 pounds. 

