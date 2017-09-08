Will Kai Do It?

Per Bernal

KAI GREENE HAS A STANDING INVITATION TO THE OLYMPIA. HERE’S WHY THE “PEOPLE’S CHAMP” NEEDS TO COMPETE... AND THREE WAYS HE CAN WIN BODYBUILDING’S ULTIMATE TITLE.

In June, IFBB Pro League president Jim Manion issued a special invite to the 2017 Mr. Olympia, being staged on Sept. 15 and 16 in Las Vegas, to Kai Greene. The three-time (2012-14) Mr. Olympia runner-up hasn’t competed in bodybuilding’s show of shows since the 2014 event. This was the infamous occasion of when Kai went into Mr. T mode, berating and exchanging trash talk with reigning champ Phil Heath at the press conference, and then later at Friday’s prejudging he challenged his nemesis to something more physically hazardous than a double biceps shot.

Bill Comstock

From the fallout of that explosive incident it seemed Kai would never compete in the Olympia again, as his camp cited disagreements with the organizers. Against that scenario it remains true that the most awaited clash in modern bodybuilding is the one involving Messrs. Heath and Greene.

Even if Kai, in the meantime, has seemingly turned down the invite, it will remain open right up until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. That is the scheduled start time of the 2017 Olympia press conference. So, especially given Kai’s gift for the dramatic, don’t write off the reality of seeing him stride into the conference room at the 11th hour to accept the invite.

With that option in mind, it’s pertinent to assess Greene’s chances of striking Olympia gold and toppling Phil Heath. For the academic hell of it, it’s worth examining the credentials the guy brings to the stage against a man he has not beaten in eight attempts since he won the 2010 Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH. Here are three ways Kai Greene can potentially overcome Phil Heath.

Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>