10 Rules to Control Your Appetite

As a bodybuilder, you probably already know about several diet strategies for getting ripped to the bone. Eating fewer carbs, consuming less fat and performing a lot of cardio are headliners that grab attention. One of the simplest and most overlooked aspects of controlling your bodyfat, however, boils down to curbing your appetite. When you can shut down the desire to eat or cheat, then stripping away bodyfat becomes much easier. Here are some of the best ways to manage your appetite when you’re trying to manage your bodyfat.

1 | Avoid carb-only meals

Carbohydrates are the first nutrient to leave the stomach. A meal comprising only carbohydrates will leave the stomach quickly, leading you to be hungry sooner than if you had eaten a meal that contained other macronutrients. Protein and dietary fat are digested far more slowly than carbohydrates and they prevent carbohydrates from rushing out of the stomach, helping to make you feel full longer. This is reason enough to avoid carb-only meals: They ignite hunger and can lead to cheating, gorging and overeating. Including all the macronutrients is the best way to get in at least one gram (g) per pound of bodyweight daily.

2 | Start with protein

Let’s say you’re dieting and your next meal calls for a carbohydrate-protein combo of rice and a chicken breast. If you’re starving and feel like you could eat a small elephant, opt for the chicken first, followed by the rice. Protein exerts a greater appetite-quelling effect than carbs alone or, as in this case, a combination of carbohydrates and protein.

3 | Graze throughout the day

Bodybuilders know that eating multiple meals a day leads to better leaning out. You end up with more muscle mass and less bodyfat than you do when eating the same number of calories per day in fewer meals. In terms of appetite control, spreading food intake over six to eight daily meals can also have a huge impact on your appetite. Every time you eat — even a very small meal — the appetite center of the brain is stimulated, relaxing a sometimes-urgent appeal for more food or an overwhelming desire to eat. Eating constantly — within your daily calorie requirements, of course — will tame your appetite and help accelerate the loss of bodyfat.

