15 Muscle-Fueling Foods

IF YOU WANT TO GET BIG, YOU HAVE T0 EAT BIG

But that doesn't mean visiting the nearest fast-food drive-through. No, because you have to eat smart. You need protein, healthy fats, the right kinds of carbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants - and you need them in the proper amounts and in the right ratios. Fortunately, there are a select few whole, natural foods that, collectively, provide all of the above to help you gain the right kind of weight: lean muscle. The following 15 foods fall in this category. They’re the best of the best. Incorporate them into your diet, add a healthy dose of intense training and watch the muscle add up.

APPLES

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but it will also keep fat away while making you bigger and stronger. Apples not only supply a good source of slow-digesting carbs — which makes them great to eat before workouts — but they’re also a rich source of apple polyphenols. Research from Japan has shown that these specialized polyphenols increase muscle strength and endurance. One way they’re believed to boost endurance is by increasing the amount of fat the body burns, which spares muscle glycogen, helping you stay stronger for longer. The apple polyphenols appear to stimulate the activity of genes that increase fat burning so that you gain lean muscle, not bodyfat. The antioxidant properties of these polyphenols also have been shown to aid muscle recovery.

Serving Size: 1 apple

1 apple Nutrients: 110 calories, 0 g protein, 30 g carbs (slow-digesting), 0 g fat

110 calories, 0 g protein, 30 g carbs (slow-digesting), 0 g fat Value Added: Approximately 200 milligrams apple polyphenols

