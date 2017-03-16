The 5 in 5 Gain Plan

There was a time not so long ago that a bodybuilder in mass-gain mode resorted to a high-protein, high-carbohydrate, high-fat diet to increase muscle and add pounds. A common mantra was, “I’ll put on all the weight I can, then whittle away the fat later.”

Thankfully, we’ve come to understand the fallacy underlying that method. Getting big on a superhigh-calorie diet might result in some added muscle, but it will certainly pack on even more fat.

And face it, once the fat’s on, it’s much more difficult to take off.

Today’s bodybuilder is interested in not only the quickest, but also the smartest and healthiest way to add mass. FLEX, ever ready to serve, has answered this call for an efficient mass-gain strategy by constructing a program that will help you, the average reader, gain five solid pounds of muscle in five weeks, without an accompanying layer of lard around your middle.

MEASURED RESULTS

What does it take to add one pound of muscle? One oft-cited standard has it that to gain a pound in a week, over the course of that week, you would have to take in 3,500 calories more than you burn via activity and normal metabolic processes.

That’s the measure of a pound of flesh, with its accompanying muscle and fat; a pound of pure muscle is a tougher nut to crack. Not only do you need calories above and beyond what you burn, but those extra calories must contain a higher percentage of protein to provide the raw materials for muscle growth, as well as carbohydrates for energy to train — and to fuel muscle building — during recovery periods. You’ll also need those calories at precise times throughout the day: if you don’t eat every three hours, your system could slip into a catabolic state, where muscle tissue is tapped for energy. Lastly, you need to train consistently to break down muscle tissue and initiate the chain of events that prompt them to come back a little stronger and a little bigger.

Before embarking on your journey to five new pounds of muscle, you need to plan for the trip, and you need to determine your specific bodytype to tweak the diet to your particular needs. With those pieces in place, you’ll be ready to follow through to the end without faltering.

